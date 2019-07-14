Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Irobot (IRBT) Stake by $1.22 Million as Share Value Declined

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.72. About 1.75 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 10,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,658 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 40,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $90.82. About 518,002 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,665 for 756.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47 billion and $5.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 9,862 shares to 32,458 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 98,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Albany International Corporati (NYSE:AIN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.36 million activity. CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J sold $2.11M worth of stock. $171,000 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Stacy Michelle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2,735 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 336,278 shares. Lakeview Partners Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 1,713 shares in its portfolio. Scout Investments Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 41,483 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 10,623 shares. Zacks Management invested in 0.01% or 4,333 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Nelson Roberts Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 4,793 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Ltd. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 17,867 shares. Scotia holds 0.02% or 15,451 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 10,723 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 8,693 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares to 7,447 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986. The insider MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million.