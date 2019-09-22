Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Holding; Abm Inds (ABM) Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Upped Position

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abm Inds Inc (ABM) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 138,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $171.90M, up from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abm Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 695,716 shares traded or 103.54% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Introduces ABM Analytics to Transform B2B Measurement Strategies; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.88 TO $1.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (CORRECTS PERIOD); 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 21/04/2018 – DJ ABM Industries Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABM); 30/04/2018 – CARDTRONICS EXTENDS ABM & PAYMENTS PACT WITH MERIDIAN

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 8,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 20,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 28,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 2.50 million shares traded or 34.54% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ABM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 65.13 million shares or 0.44% more from 64.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Limited Company (Trc) owns 0.06% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 22,257 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 34,903 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Violich Capital Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Allstate reported 0.01% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,734 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc accumulated 454,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management invested in 6,592 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Blair William & Il has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Gam Ag stated it has 7,016 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 34,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Dudley & Shanley has invested 9.38% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Northern Tru Corp invested in 0.02% or 1.85 million shares. Numerixs Investment Tech has 400 shares.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,000 shares to 124,060 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 23,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,274 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 0% or 1,294 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt Lp has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 1.65 million are held by Confluence Invest Management Limited. Fort LP reported 0.54% stake. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability invested in 0.63% or 14,995 shares. 3,401 were reported by Sequoia Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. 316,800 are owned by Payden And Rygel. Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stearns Fincl Gp reported 0.13% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mcdonald Invsts Inc Ca reported 1.75M shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5.79 million shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2.79% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 9,301 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York stated it has 63,669 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 126,807 shares to 260,277 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 3,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG).