Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Trimmed Its Position by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Buckingham Capital Management Upped Its Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR) Stake by $8.47 Million

Sabal Trust Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co sold 14,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 299,896 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, down from 314,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 331,797 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 13.03% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR); 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (NYSE:LUV) by 123,622 shares to 114,531 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (NYSE:XPO) by 92,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,842 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH).

More notable recent Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal’s (FAST) 9.5% Sales Growth in May Fall From April – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Builders FirstSource to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Builders FirstSource Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,421 are held by Wilen Management Corp. King Luther Capital reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Glenmede Com Na invested in 2.48 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 1.62 million shares stake. Principal Grp stated it has 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 67 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Company. Beaconlight Cap Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 2.58 million shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Blackrock invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Secor Advsr LP owns 54,342 shares. Gmt Cap holds 451,000 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated owns 1.05M shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Ltd reported 0.06% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Guggenheim: Paychex Guidance Suggests 2020 Growth Will Be Driven By Oasis Business – Benzinga” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Allegion plc (ALLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Medtronic, Paychex and AbbVie – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14,419 shares to 389,309 shares, valued at $28.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. $3.62M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN. 11,489 shares were sold by DOODY JOSEPH, worth $860,986 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Com reported 0.71% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability owns 36,551 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc stated it has 154,137 shares. 65,843 are held by Amer Rech &. Mcdonald Capital Investors Ca has 11.89% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Opus Capital Group Ltd Llc reported 9,690 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 2,799 shares stake. 168,412 were reported by National Bank. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 0.15% or 11,731 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 2,549 shares. Creative Planning has 86,078 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt accumulated 6,800 shares. Tcw Grp Inc accumulated 12,267 shares. 615,384 are held by Aqr Llc.