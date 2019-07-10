Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Court Place Advisors Raised Position in Markel (MKL) by $318,400 as Stock Price Rose

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 75,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.21 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.29 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1123.17. About 33,997 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH. $3.62M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN.

