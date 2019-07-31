Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Lowered Stake; Resolution Capital LTD Cut Its Equity Comwlth (EQC) Position by $2.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 83,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.23M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.88M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 213,703 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – PRIOR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 15, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80 million, down from 246,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.14. About 1.97 million shares traded or 1.28% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12. MUCCI MARTIN had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Idec (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,673 shares to 21,320 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 22,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 31.21 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93 billion and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $216.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 522,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).