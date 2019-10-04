Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.16 Million; As Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Market Valuation Rose, Suntrust Banks Has Increased Its Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 20.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 6,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 36,729 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 30,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 456,963 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 26,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 36,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 62,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 777,697 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 45,617 shares. Next has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mai Cap invested in 0.01% or 4,020 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd has invested 1.21% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wedgewood Ptnrs holds 6,150 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.63% or 14,995 shares. Shelton Mgmt has 0.45% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). New York-based Griffin Asset Management Inc has invested 0.18% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Drexel Morgan & has 0.44% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Creative Planning reported 92,567 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3.57 million shares. 3,600 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Preferred Limited Liability Company holds 0.42% or 14,723 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 126,906 shares.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Small Business Job Growth Rebounds in September; Wage Growth Also Increases – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Paychex’s Management Is Bent on Using Innovation to Secure Its Customer Base – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Paychex’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) Share Price Gain of 101%? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Reaction History: PAYCHEX INC, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex Survey: Business Owner Optimism is Trending Up, Tariffs Impacting Some – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,682 shares to 34,074 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com holds 116 shares. Decatur Cap stated it has 1.44% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 1,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,985 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Asset Management invested in 4,161 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fdx holds 4,806 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 15,334 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd. Texas-based Highland Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Qs Limited Liability holds 0.04% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 20,334 shares. Omers Administration Corporation reported 52,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bath Savings holds 1.39% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 38,291 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 52,518 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 27,413 are owned by Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.02% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 17.30 million shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (ATMP) by 182,002 shares to 200,933 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,454 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 27,830 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $4.65M.