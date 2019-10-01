Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.20 Million as Shares Rose; As Coty (COTY) Stock Rose, Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 94,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% . The institutional investor held 314,539 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, down from 408,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 5.15 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – 2018-2022 Report on the US Color Cosmetics Market with Key Players Coty, Este Lauder, L’Oreal, LVMH, and New Avon Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 14,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 59,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.92 million, down from 74,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 1.57 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont reported 56,504 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 66,563 shares. North Star Inv Management has invested 0.9% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Holt Cap Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.62% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 4,923 shares in its portfolio. Payden Rygel has 1.79% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De owns 12.56 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company has 7,078 shares. British Columbia Investment Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 66,621 shares. Country Club Trust Com Na holds 79,477 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP reported 790,624 shares. Davenport And Ltd Llc reported 14,453 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 134,651 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru accumulated 2,756 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92M and $263.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 401,802 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $5.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 96,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co accumulated 119,059 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Company reported 0.02% stake. Pennsylvania-based Symons Cap Mngmt has invested 2.06% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). First Trust Advsrs LP owns 136,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 36,900 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 71,989 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.93% or 107,823 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gru accumulated 1,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 161,297 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0% or 39,259 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard invested 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Asset Inc has 19,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Llc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Citadel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 1.10M shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34 million for 33.13 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $27.74 million activity. HARF PETER had bought 1.05 million shares worth $9.98M. Shares for $325,962 were bought by Singer Robert S on Friday, August 30. The insider Laubies Pierre bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50M. Another trade for 210,000 shares valued at $2.06 million was bought by Hughes Fiona.