Paychex (PAYX) Share Value Rose While Paragon Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $327,600; Franklin Street Advisors Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Has Trimmed by $919,550

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,019 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 127,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 17,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 427,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 444,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 12.80M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares to 107,165 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 24,065 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 331,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cypress Group has 2.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 124,208 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt reported 4,070 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wade G W & has invested 1.36% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 0.02% or 4,618 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 2.06M shares. Kings Point, New York-based fund reported 18,307 shares. Automobile Association reported 335,962 shares stake. Putnam Fl Invest Co has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 49,999 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Country Club Trust Co Na invested in 0.78% or 82,150 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN also sold $3.62M worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $860,986 were sold by DOODY JOSEPH on Tuesday, February 12.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06B and $717.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares to 264,087 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Standard & Poor’s Dep Rcpts (SPY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Mo owns 15,692 shares. Lourd Capital Lc invested in 0.08% or 15,997 shares. 67,721 were reported by Wellington Shields Capital Llc. Arrow Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,555 shares. Mitchell Capital holds 0.86% or 45,235 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.07% or 382,757 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt holds 195,112 shares. Hikari Power Ltd reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 1.02% or 256,631 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Co reported 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 142,410 shares. North Star Asset Management invested in 76,149 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Macroview Ltd Com invested in 1,586 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.54% stake. St Germain D J Co invested in 425,349 shares or 2.5% of the stock.