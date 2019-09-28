Paychex (PAYX) Share Price Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Stake; L & S Advisors Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Raised as Shares Rose

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by 295% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 16,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 21,658 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, up from 5,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 725,316 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 22/05/2018 – Israel says first country to use U.S.-made F-35 in combat; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 02/05/2018 – LMT/@IAFF574: C130 down on 21 avoid the area. Area is shit down further notice; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,059 shares to 130,955 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 21,601 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,139 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP).