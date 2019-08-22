Paychex (PAYX) Position Maintained by Price T Rowe Associates Inc; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Has Upped Its Holding

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 25,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 778,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41M, up from 752,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $82.24. About 861,658 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 13,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 94,821 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 80,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 745,680 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 17,998 shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $171.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 51,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (NYSE:RFP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4.85M shares. 106,252 are held by Interocean Lc. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 200 shares. Ims Management holds 8,653 shares. 25,302 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.17% or 390,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, M&T National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 7,518 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc holds 9,270 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 49 shares. Amica Retiree Tru reported 550 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 30 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Reilly Fincl Advsr, California-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0.02% or 93,272 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 29,073 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System Tru Fund has invested 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Finance Bank & Trust stated it has 72,968 shares. Reliance Com Of Delaware has 0.15% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 11,731 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 297,466 shares. Cullinan stated it has 234,455 shares. Sageworth Tru Co owns 211 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 502 shares. Mairs & Power reported 3,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Sunbelt has 0.42% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 10,385 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 294,240 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,515 shares or 0.02% of the stock.