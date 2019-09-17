Paychex (PAYX) Position Held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Has Increased Its Stake by $2.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 59.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas bought 146,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 392,565 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30M, up from 245,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $81.9. About 493,969 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc bought 26,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 184,054 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 157,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 1.03 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83 million and $841.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 155,105 shares to 2,890 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,759 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings.