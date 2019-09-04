Paychex (PAYX) Market Value Rose While Southeast Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Share Value Rose While Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 358,657 shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR SAYS CEO BILLERBECK WILL RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – EXPECTS IT WILL FILE REQUIRED FILINGS BY APRIL 30TH, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter 2017, First Quarter 2018, and Year End 2017 Highlights; 29/05/2018 – Lattice Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor 1Q Rev $98.6M

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $82.29. About 363,552 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 64,493 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $34.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 53,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. LSCC’s profit will be $15.57M for 39.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Lattice Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 106,571 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $13.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.82 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

