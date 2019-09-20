Paychex (PAYX) Market Valuation Rose While W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Its Position by $568,752; As Boston Scientific (BSX) Share Price Rose, Aureus Asset Management Has Upped Holding

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 812,311 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 20,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 653,968 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.11M, up from 633,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.06 lastly. It is down 28.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 632,250 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 10,103 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 45.14 million shares. Invsts reported 100.96 million shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Lc reported 90,177 shares. Spc Financial reported 27,190 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.05% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 2.02M shares. Personal Cap Corp has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Raymond James Services accumulated 0.03% or 154,079 shares. 16 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.37 million shares. Johnson Group has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 4.31 million shares. Nbw Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,220 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $812.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,905 shares to 6,194 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,450 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 74,850 shares to 86,163 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,220 shares. London Com Of Virginia stated it has 3.04M shares. Guyasuta Inv Advisors holds 6,462 shares. Shelton Cap stated it has 93,885 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Liability Corporation, West Virginia-based fund reported 5,500 shares. Cumberland Partners holds 7,500 shares. 29,260 were accumulated by Rowland And Counsel Adv. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp holds 0.1% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Horrell Cap Mgmt reported 3,000 shares stake. Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 55,661 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 13,651 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.08% or 180,303 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.97M for 30.12 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.