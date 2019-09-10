Paychex (PAYX) Holder W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Holding by $583,800; Girard Partners LTD Cut Its Position in Union Pacific Com (UNP) as Shares Rose

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.12. About 3.20 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 86,652 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 93,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.39M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Llc holds 0.4% or 9.28M shares in its portfolio. Marietta Investment Ltd reported 1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 3,200 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 35,898 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 3,453 shares. Peak Asset Limited Company owns 6,354 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. First Fincl In holds 280 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr owns 11,399 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Peddock Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,573 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Endurance Wealth, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,554 shares. 5,550 were reported by Pettee Investors Incorporated. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 1,595 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Finemark National Bank & Trust & has 0.54% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 55,295 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,992 shares to 30,532 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Allstate accumulated 0.08% or 39,116 shares. Moreover, Alexandria Capital Ltd has 0.21% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 17,880 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 4,298 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co invested in 121,390 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 163,624 are held by Nomura Asset. 20,763 were accumulated by Ls Investment Advisors Limited Company. Colony Gru Limited Liability Com holds 7,530 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 24,570 shares. Eqis Management Inc reported 4,951 shares stake. Jane Street Gru Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 6,580 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada owns 13,483 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,742 shares to 60,400 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).