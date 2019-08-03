Paychex (PAYX) Holder Steinberg Global Asset Management Lifted Holding; Paradigm Asset Management Co Lowered Cvs Caremark (CVS) Holding by $8.09 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 8,620 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464.88M, down from 8,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 13,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 114,582 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 100,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.93. About 1.83M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.40 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of stock. Vossler Jennifer R. sold 10,000 shares worth $749,800.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,980 shares to 1,610 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 12,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,956 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Natl Railway Co by 1,160 shares to 10,660 shares, valued at $954.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kddi Corp by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Smiths Group Plc.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21B for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

