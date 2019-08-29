Paychex (PAYX) Holder Sheets Smith Wealth Management Upped Its Holding by $1.64 Million as Share Value Rose; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shares Rose While Redwood Investments Decreased Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 50,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 29,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 401,124 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 122,183 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, down from 125,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 564,274 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 59,298 shares to 382,916 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 144,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 26.14 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Natl stated it has 5,577 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap owns 135,199 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Huntington Natl Bank reported 26,373 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 516,590 shares or 4.6% of the stock. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3,270 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny stated it has 0.06% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.11% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 75,849 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 11,290 shares. Opus Invest Management holds 0.99% or 48,400 shares. Kistler holds 0.04% or 837 shares. Cap Investors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.04M shares. Bluecrest Limited accumulated 0.1% or 23,851 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares to 9,540 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).