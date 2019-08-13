Paychex (PAYX) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.54 Million; Symons Capital Management Has Upped Celgene (CELG) Holding by $2.09 Million as Stock Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 22,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 53,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 31,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 2.76 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 22/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Celgene exec departure rattles investors; which biotechs are juicy takeover targets?; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Sees Multiple Catalysts for Growth Over Next 12-18 Months; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 19.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 19,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,341 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 98,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.8. About 1.07M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Celgene (CELG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celgene Q2 top line up 15%; earnings up 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

