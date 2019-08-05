Paychex (PAYX) Holder Parthenon Has Lowered Holding; As Dexcom (DXCM) Valuation Rose, Baillie Gifford & Company Cut Holding

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 6,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 283,123 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 289,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $82.18. About 165,340 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 0.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 9,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 4.92 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585.94 million, down from 4.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.48. About 152,219 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 47,333 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $254.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 15,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.01 million activity. Shares for $893,400 were sold by SAYER KEVIN R.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for DexCom’s (DXCM) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is DexCom’s (NASDAQ:DXCM) 232% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche-Spark Deal Faces Further Delay, Bayer’s Prostate Cancer Drug Passes FDA Muster – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DexCom (DXCM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.72% or 34,040 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.03% or 79,199 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 241,075 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Communications has 0.15% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 90,578 shares. Private Ocean Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Franklin Resources reported 231,406 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shell Asset holds 12,048 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 19,933 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 308 shares or 0% of the stock. Pier Cap Lc holds 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 1,792 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.5% or 544,952 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Reilly Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 755 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Texas Yale Capital reported 39,148 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% or 318 shares. 3,371 were reported by Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation. Wade G W And stated it has 179,504 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 9,882 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 7,641 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One Commerce reported 0.08% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,898 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 1,010 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,487 were reported by Hartford Fin Mngmt Incorporated. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 420,595 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.97M for 29.78 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.