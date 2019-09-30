Paychex (PAYX) Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Its Holding by $541,528; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Westpac Banking Lowered Its Position by $768.02 Million

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 27.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 6,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 17,103 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 23,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 1.07 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 5,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 232,079 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.25 billion, down from 237,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $139.04. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6548.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 6,066 shares to 110,388 shares, valued at $12.74B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Finance Architects Inc has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,224 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Spinnaker Tru owns 0.51% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 39,250 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 428 were accumulated by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc. 1.93 million were accumulated by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 133,329 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Personal Svcs accumulated 0.03% or 814 shares. Cipher LP holds 49,430 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 55,039 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 200 shares. 2,282 are owned by Greystone Managed Invs. National Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 6,468 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 24,036 shares to 346,903 shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 29.99 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.