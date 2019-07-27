Paychex (PAYX) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose; Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased Holding in Targa Res (TRGP) by $45.63 Million as Valuation Declined

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 17.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 9,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 52,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95M, down from 2.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 1.34 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Paychex Ends Fiscal 2019 On A Strong Note, But Will It Sustain Momentum In Fiscal 2020? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Paychex Inc (PAYX) CEO & President Martin Mucci Sold $1.7 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Paychex (PAYX) Up 4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31,463 shares to 920,090 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 279,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (NYSE:TTI).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. also sold $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Wednesday, February 13. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch This Month – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Timing of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Targa Resources declares $0.91 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danger Lurks for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Targa Resources Partners LP Announces 2018 Schedules K-1 Available – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

