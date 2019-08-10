Paychex (PAYX) Holder Dearborn Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $499,440 as Stock Price Rose; Brandes Investment Partners LP Holding in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Has Lifted by $578,233

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 11,976 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $100.74. About 581,945 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Net $177M; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 4,527 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363,000, down from 10,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $83.55. About 927,836 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.36M shares. Ftb Advsr holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,815 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mackenzie reported 0% stake. The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.45% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Amer Grp Incorporated invested in 89,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 26,491 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 12,355 shares. Kcm Investment Lc holds 2,885 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cullen Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,790 shares. Chemung Canal Communication holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 5,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0.05% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,374 shares to 315,323 shares, valued at $38.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 30.27 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.61 million activity. Shares for $749,800 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R. on Wednesday, February 13.

