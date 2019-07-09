Paychex (PAYX) Holder Cullinan Associates Cut Holding by $975,200 as Shares Rose; Wafra Investment Advisory Group Lowered Its Facebook 30303 (FB) Holding by $22.37 Million

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,815 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81M, down from 289,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $558.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – EU says Facebook’s apology ‘not enough’ as it announces personal data investigation; 21/03/2018 – Jamie Dimon discusses privacy and Facebook’s management; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 11/04/2018 – Most Americans wouldn’t pay for an ads-free version of Facebook. But if they did, they’d only be willing to pay $1-$5; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 22/03/2018 – MOZILLA SAYS FOUND FACEBOOK’S CURRENT DEFAULT SETTINGS LEAVE ACCESS OPEN TO LOT OF DATA — PARTICULARLY WITH RESPECT TO SETTINGS FOR THIRD PARTY APPS; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s `suggested friends’ feature is boon to terrorists: study; 08/05/2018 – Facebook curbs foreign adverts for Irish abortion vote; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 12,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, down from 246,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.85. About 1.39M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.76 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 2,575 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,516 shares. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department accumulated 1,320 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Willis Invest Counsel holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 263,400 shares. Moreover, Intrust Bancorp Na has 0.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,213 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech stated it has 2.33 million shares. Chatham Grp Inc Incorporated has 1,225 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Com owns 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,085 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.65% stake. Amica Mutual Insur Co reported 64,876 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assetmark Inc holds 0.02% or 10,140 shares in its portfolio. 840,600 are owned by Kensico Cap Mngmt Corporation. West Oak Cap holds 3,317 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc. by 48,557 shares to 98,557 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 86,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. The insider DOODY JOSEPH sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62 million on Monday, February 4.

