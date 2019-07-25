Paychex (PAYX) Holder Bokf Boosted Holding by $1.66 Million as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Holding Boosted by Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 68,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 635,053 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.19 million, up from 566,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $181.75. About 4.46 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Bokf increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 20,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16M, up from 43,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.02 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,191 shares to 59,813 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 7,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,992 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.01 million activity. Another trade for 11,489 shares valued at $860,986 was sold by DOODY JOSEPH. 50,000 shares were sold by MUCCI MARTIN, worth $3.62M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,874 are owned by First Business Inc. The Texas-based Sfmg Lc has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 1,585 were reported by First Personal Ser. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton Investments has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Roberts Glore And Il reported 3,300 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 6,029 shares. Smithfield Tru stated it has 4,125 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 67,464 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset has 11,448 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 308,500 shares. Naples Ltd Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 47,638 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Motco accumulated 0.5% or 62,550 shares. Northern reported 5.68 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

