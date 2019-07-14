Paychex Inc. (PAYX) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Contrasting side by side

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex Inc. 79 8.17 N/A 2.73 31.13 TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.35 N/A 1.62 14.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paychex Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. TrueBlue Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Paychex Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Paychex Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TrueBlue Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Paychex Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex Inc. 0.00% 42.3% 12.8% TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Paychex Inc.’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TrueBlue Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paychex Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, TrueBlue Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. TrueBlue Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Paychex Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 TrueBlue Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Paychex Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.34% and an $82 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of TrueBlue Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 17.24% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, TrueBlue Inc. is looking more favorable than Paychex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Paychex Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.1% and 97%. Paychex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.6%. Comparatively, 1.5% are TrueBlue Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paychex Inc. 1.02% 3.25% 13.02% 23.23% 33.87% 30.54% TrueBlue Inc. -2.04% -4.55% 0.17% -4.93% -4.2% 5.71%

For the past year Paychex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TrueBlue Inc.

Summary

Paychex Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors TrueBlue Inc.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.