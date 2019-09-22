Paychex Inc. (PAYX) and Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Comparing side by side

Both Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex Inc. 83 7.86 N/A 2.86 29.00 Mastech Digital Inc. 6 0.37 N/A 0.58 10.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Paychex Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc. Mastech Digital Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Paychex Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Paychex Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Mastech Digital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex Inc. 0.00% 41.3% 12.5% Mastech Digital Inc. 0.00% 18.7% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.85 shows that Paychex Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mastech Digital Inc.’s beta is 0.93 which is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Paychex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Mastech Digital Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Mastech Digital Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paychex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Paychex Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Mastech Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.89% for Paychex Inc. with average price target of $79.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Paychex Inc. and Mastech Digital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72% and 11%. 10.7% are Paychex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Mastech Digital Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paychex Inc. -2.35% -0.55% 1.32% 16.74% 20.05% 27.48% Mastech Digital Inc. 10% 20.68% 12.89% -21.95% -41.54% -4.6%

For the past year Paychex Inc. had bullish trend while Mastech Digital Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Paychex Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Mastech Digital Inc.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides information technology (IT) staffing and digital transformation services to large and medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers a range of IT staffing services in the areas of business intelligence/data warehousing, Web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, e-business solutions, mobile applications development, social media management, data management and analytics, and the analysis and implementation of cloud-based applications. It also provides digital transformation services, such as staffing and project based services through Salesforce.com, SAP HANA, and digital learning methods. Mastech Digital, Inc. provides IT services across various industry verticals, including automotive, consumer products, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.