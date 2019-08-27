Paychex Inc. (PAYX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is a company in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72% of Paychex Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.82% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Paychex Inc. has 10.7% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Paychex Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paychex Inc. 0.00% 41.30% 12.50% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Paychex Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Paychex Inc. N/A 82 29.00 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

Paychex Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Paychex Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Paychex Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.20 1.10 2.70

$79.33 is the average target price of Paychex Inc., with a potential downside of -1.39%. The potential upside of the rivals is 68.08%. Given Paychex Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paychex Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Paychex Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Paychex Inc. -2.35% -0.55% 1.32% 16.74% 20.05% 27.48% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year Paychex Inc. has weaker performance than Paychex Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Paychex Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Paychex Inc.’s peers have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. Paychex Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paychex Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Paychex Inc. has a beta of 0.85 and its 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paychex Inc.’s peers are 31.55% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Paychex Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Paychex Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services. In addition, the company offers insurance services for property and casualty coverage, such as workersÂ’ compensation, business-owner policies, commercial auto, and health and benefits coverage, including health, dental, vision, and life; cloud-based HR administration software products for employee benefits management and administration, time and attendance, and recruiting solutions; and other HR services and products, such as employee handbooks, management manuals, and personnel and required regulatory forms. Further, it provides various accounting and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses comprising payroll funding and outsourcing services, which include payroll processing, invoicing, and tax preparation; and various services, such as payment processing services, financial fitness programs, and a small-business loan resource center. Paychex, Inc. markets its products and services through direct sales force. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.