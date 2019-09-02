Paychex Com (PAYX) Shares Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Increased by $1.40 Million Its Stake; S&Co Lifted Its Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by $848,160

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 17,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 420,954 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, up from 403,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 853,537 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 124,818 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, up from 119,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $123.42. About 1.01M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 09/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,386 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc Com (NYSE:D) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,694 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.