Paychex Com (PAYX) Shareholder Churchill Management Cut Its Stake; United Rentals (URI) Stake Lifted by Wilen Investment Management Corp

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 7,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,620 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 14,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $131.33. About 815,986 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 12,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,391 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24 million, down from 239,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.76 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 5,775 shares to 15,630 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of stock. $749,800 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares were sold by Vossler Jennifer R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 29,260 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 690,782 shares. 300 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancshares. Sun Life stated it has 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.31% or 95,984 shares. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 54,719 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.1% or 60,637 shares. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 37,489 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Trust holds 0.01% or 2,656 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank owns 0.16% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 168,412 shares. 3,142 were reported by South Texas Money Mngmt Limited. Community Commercial Bank Na reported 395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.35% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Cadence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 5,000 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Veritable LP invested 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cleararc Capital reported 1,935 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 87,676 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 454,245 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.03% or 57,740 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 20,975 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 199 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Boys Arnold Inc owns 3,939 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 8,695 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fiera reported 361,843 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake.