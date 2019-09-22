Paychex Com (PAYX) Position Has Raised by Donaldson Capital Management Llc; Ativo Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Amphenol New (APH) as Share Value Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 431,657 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.52 million, up from 420,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 1.73 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY NET INCOME GROWTH ABOUT +13%; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Ativo Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 15.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc sold 3,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 21,299 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04M, down from 25,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.43 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 129,246 shares to 14,307 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE) by 49,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,602 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap Vl Idx (VOE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,778 shares. Private Ocean Lc reported 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The Iowa-based Hills Bancorp Trust has invested 0.11% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.19% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Asset Management Inc reported 8,356 shares. Chilton Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 56,299 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 87,779 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 118,561 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oak Associate Limited Oh has 1% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Clark Mgmt Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 6,835 shares. Harvey Invest invested in 3.14% or 226,536 shares. Parthenon Llc has 281,258 shares. Blackrock owns 34.52M shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.02% or 2,474 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $221.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 5,006 shares to 14,513 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation Releases 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.