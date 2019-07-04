Paychex (Call) (PAYX) Shareholder Bank Of America Trimmed Its Position by $680.26 Million as Share Value Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Shares Rose, Academy Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $6.36 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc bought 33,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,456 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, up from 62,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one base for that is that everyone needs to learn to code. Coding is a way to express yourself. It’s a language #RevolutionCHI; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (Call) (PAYX) by 95.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.45M, down from 8.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 1.43M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,042 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Aureus Asset Mngmt Lc has 9,978 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt has 8,152 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Harvey Invest Communications Ltd Com invested in 227,286 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 84,130 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 21,907 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 9,882 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 1.30 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 486,749 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn reported 7,621 shares. Moreover, Rockland Trust Communications has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alps Advsrs owns 5,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 4,077 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 92,441 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. 10,755 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares with value of $784,577 were sold by Vossler Jennifer R.. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Paychex, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 23.98 million shares to 24.40M shares, valued at $2.71 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 20,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Flags Waving As Holiday Approaches, With Tesla Quarter Showing Unexpected Strength – Benzinga" on July 03, 2019

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heineken (HINKF) by 4,008 shares to 151,392 shares, valued at $15.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National (NYSE:NOV) by 22,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 380,203 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.