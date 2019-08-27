PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Both PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 NovoCure Limited 59 31.36 N/A -0.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PAVmed Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PAVmed Inc. and NovoCure Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PAVmed Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, NovoCure Limited has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. NovoCure Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given PAVmed Inc. and NovoCure Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively NovoCure Limited has a consensus target price of $73.75, with potential downside of -21.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.7% of NovoCure Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of NovoCure Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. has weaker performance than NovoCure Limited

Summary

NovoCure Limited beats PAVmed Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.