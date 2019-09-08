PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PAVmed Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAVmed Inc. Its rival Invacare Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Invacare Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. has weaker performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

Invacare Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.