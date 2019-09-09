PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Both PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.17 N/A -0.21 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -226.2% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PAVmed Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.7% of PAVmed Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of PAVmed Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87%

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.