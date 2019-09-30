PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 22.69M -0.78 0.00 Accuray Incorporated 3 0.07 81.40M 0.49 8.54

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PAVmed Inc. and Accuray Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed Inc. 2,308,709,808.71% 0% -226.2% Accuray Incorporated 2,798,116,255.89% -33.7% -4.1%

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PAVmed Inc. Its rival Accuray Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Accuray Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PAVmed Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PAVmed Inc. and Accuray Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.7% and 86%. PAVmed Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Accuray Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PAVmed Inc. -4.72% -9.01% -21.71% 2.02% -34.42% 4.99% Accuray Incorporated 1.22% 5.88% 2.22% -6.12% 10.4% 21.41%

For the past year PAVmed Inc. was less bullish than Accuray Incorporated.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Accuray Incorporated beats PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.