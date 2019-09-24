Paul Tarell the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Gaia, Inc. (GAIA), Invested in 750 Shares of the Company; Springbok Capital Management Has Upped By $3.19 Million Its American Airls Group (Put) (AAL) Stake

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL) stake by 479.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 99,700 shares as American Airls Group Inc (Put) (AAL)’s stock declined 10.03%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 120,500 shares with $3.93 million value, up from 20,800 last quarter. American Airls Group Inc (Put) now has $12.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.75 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Net $186M; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASM) 65,823 MLN VS 64,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/04/2018 – AAL SAYS COST OF TRAVEL SHOULD GO UP WITH HIGHER FUEL PRICES; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. Shares for $112,720 were bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS. Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 shares valued at $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L on Tuesday, June 4. KERR DEREK J had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820 on Tuesday, June 4. Shares for $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests owns 1 shares. 81,183 are owned by Comerica Retail Bank. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 203,058 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech accumulated 13,840 shares. Parametric Portfolio Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 28,804 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 498,227 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny reported 1,000 shares stake. M&R Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 9,680 shares. Td Asset Inc accumulated 124,794 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP stated it has 153,240 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Communication reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 100 shares. Moreover, Cyrus Capital Prtn Lp has 9.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 23.22% above currents $27.05 stock price. American Airlines Group had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAL in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Underweight” rating.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Harrow Health Inc stake by 47,197 shares to 120,200 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 13,800 shares and now owns 20,200 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 115,187 shares traded. Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) has declined 68.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIA News: 05/03/2018 Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Gaia 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 08/03/2018 – EpiVax and GAIA Vaccine Foundation Celebrate Women’s Achievements Throughout History and Across Nations; 14/05/2018 – Adirondack Research & Management Exits Position in Gaia; 09/05/2018 – Gaia at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in Gaia; 06/03/2018 – Gaia Herbs Debuts Mood Uplift to Promote Emotional and Mental Wellbeing; 19/04/2018 – DJ Gaia Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAIA); 13/04/2018 – Gaia Trussardi Leaves Trussardi Group; 22/03/2018 – Gaia Sees $35 Million in Gross Proceeds From Offering

Analysts await Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.27 EPS, up 53.45% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.58 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Gaia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% negative EPS growth.

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has market cap of $127.78 million. The firm has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

In a legal document filed with the Washington-based Security and Exchange Commission, it was revealed that the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Gaia Inc Paul Tarell, an insider in focus, made a deal for 750 shares of the public firm, worth approx. $5,183 US Dollars using an average stock price per share of $6.9 US Dollars. Paul Tarell now owns 28,640 shares or 0.16% of Gaia Inc’s total market cap.