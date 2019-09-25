Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Valuation Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Cut Stake; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose While Rr Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 17,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 296,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.27M, up from 279,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $269.25. About 146,974 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 81.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.92M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 904,744 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41 million, down from 4.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 2.62 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.43 million shares to 9.45M shares, valued at $108.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

