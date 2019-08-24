Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to pay $0.04 on Sep 19, 2019; Marriott International (MAR) Sentiment Is 1.01

Marriott International Inc (MAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 250 active investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 247 sold and reduced their stakes in Marriott International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 203.40 million shares, down from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Marriott International Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 203 Increased: 177 New Position: 73.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s current price of $7.90 translates into 0.51% yield. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.50% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $7.9. About 3.97M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It operates through two divisions: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 80.38% above currents $7.9 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Bank of America. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 2 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.5% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Connable Office has invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Creative Planning invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 264,811 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 201,000 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 54,302 shares. Waddell Reed Fin reported 0.03% stake. Carlson Capital L P reported 200,300 shares. Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 15,044 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 195,525 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 32,740 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 18,848 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 35,065 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.15 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It has a 30.18 P/E ratio. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations.