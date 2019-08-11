Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s current price of $9.17 translates into 0.44% yield. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 4.77 million shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

HONG KONG & CHINA GAS LTD ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) had a decrease of 0.61% in short interest. HOKCF’s SI was 32.00M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.61% from 32.20M shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 106682 days are for HONG KONG & CHINA GAS LTD ORD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:HOKCF)’s short sellers to cover HOKCF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 162,000 shares traded or 1579.45% up from the average. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company has market cap of $36.92 billion. It provides clean fuels, such as liquefied natural gas, methanol, and other gasoline substitutes; and operates vehicle gas refilling stations, landfill gas projects, aviation fuel facilities, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, and energy exploration and utilization ventures. It has a 30.85 P/E ratio. The firm operates a pipeline network consisting of approximately 3,500 kilometers of gas pipes severing approximately 1.8 million customers.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It operates through two divisions: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday’s ETF Movers: IHF, OIH – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.