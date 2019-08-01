Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) to pay $0.04 on Sep 19, 2019; Comerica (CMA) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Comerica had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $79 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Thursday, July 18. See Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $67.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $85 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $87 Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $84 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $89 New Target: $84 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $89 New Target: $79 Downgrade

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) is expected to pay $0.04 on Sep 19, 2019. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shareholders before Sep 4, 2019 will receive the $0.04 dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s current price of $11.63 translates into 0.34% yield. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 5, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 4.40M shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Chip Partners invested in 0.23% or 13,401 shares. 339,400 are held by Korea. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 8 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 102,757 shares in its portfolio. 8,846 are held by Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund invested in 3,161 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 1.76% or 239,415 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 104,779 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 188,294 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Co reported 70 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc owns 3,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 2,906 shares. Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 272 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 13,261 shares.

The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 3.97 million shares traded or 118.62% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net $281M; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 01/05/2018 – Comerica Bank Selects Steve Richins to Lead its Arizona Market; 16/04/2018 – Comerica Inc expected to post earnings of $1.53 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Net Interest Income Higher Vs. 1Q

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $10.97 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 9.39 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

More notable recent Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comerica Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Altria, Charles Schwab, Charter Communications, Comerica, Morgan Stanley, Slack, Snap, Wells Fargo, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Comerica Incorporated’s (NYSE:CMA) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. It operates through two divisions: Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. It currently has negative earnings. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $1200 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5.