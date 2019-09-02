Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Value Declined While G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed Stake; As General Electric Co Com (GE) Stock Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Decreased Its Stake by $970,677

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.65. About 3.89M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 107,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 367,641 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 475,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR ADJ EPS, FCF; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Power Rev $7.22B; 19/04/2018 – State Dept clears possible $1.2 bln sale of helicopters to Mexico; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 12/03/2018 – GE’s Asset Sales Appear to Advance but Hurdles Remain; 10/05/2018 – GE says may work with Polish Rafako and Polimex on Ostroleka plant; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 69,890 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Mitchell Group Inc Inc reported 2.66% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The New York-based Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr owns 135,132 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 54,302 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Llc reported 0.07% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.25 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 41,444 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 267,341 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 246,058 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 71,709 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 103,887 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 54,782 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc has 0.22% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Manchester Ltd accumulated 24,673 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Limited reported 181,115 shares stake. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 18,885 shares. Pettee Invsts reported 103,765 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 62,988 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership reported 41,427 shares. Jones Finance Lllp reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Condor Capital Mgmt holds 33,843 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Country Club Tru Na has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 17,485 were accumulated by Boston And Mgmt Inc. Buckhead Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 125,543 shares. Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 168,438 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 333 shares to 20,227 shares, valued at $36.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P National Munis Amt (MUB).