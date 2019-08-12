Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined While G-F-W Energy X LP Trimmed by $300,902 Its Holding; River Road Asset Management Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 1.46 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 12,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.38 million, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 4.40M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – FULL TERMS OF CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS AGREED WITH PANEL AND ARE CONDITIONAL ON OCCURRENCE OF EFFECTIVE DATE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, SKY SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,101 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 299,421 shares. Buckingham Capital Inc holds 730,491 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. 664,677 are held by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.6% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 128,444 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 173 shares stake. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 200,300 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 72,623 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 549,154 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 410,554 shares. Matarin Cap Ltd holds 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 58,589 shares. Tygh Mngmt owns 128,818 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 25,455 shares.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 9,971 shares to 678,392 shares, valued at $39.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pico Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 174,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,550 shares, and cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).