Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined While G-F-W Energy X LP Has Lowered Stake; As Manulife Finl (MFC) Stock Declined, Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 42,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 182,861 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 140,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 1.03M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 4.56M shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,477 shares to 4,841 shares, valued at $571,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 14,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,939 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

