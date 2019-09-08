Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stock Price Declined While G-F-W Energy X LP Has Decreased Stake by $300,902; Lipe & Dalton Has Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $347,639; Share Value Declined

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 3.21 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bowling Management Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2,000 are owned by De Burlo Gp. Hilton Limited Com reported 191,069 shares. 59,539 were accumulated by Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Bernzott Capital Advsrs invested in 77,708 shares or 1.31% of the stock. 663,738 are owned by Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership. Daiwa Gp has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 144,841 shares. Bangor Natl Bank stated it has 23,121 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Lc stated it has 63,689 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. 52,347 are owned by Natl Asset. World Asset Mngmt stated it has 172,586 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.6% or 54,609 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 4,700 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs, a Switzerland-based fund reported 10,186 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Stock Is Surging Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Patterson UTI Sees More DUCs And Zipper Fracs Coming To The Permian – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI’s (PTEN) Rig Count Continues to Decrease – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2015.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.