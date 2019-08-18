Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Virtu Financial Has Cut Its Holding by $534,807 as Valuation Declined; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position Lifted by Dsm Capital Partners Llc

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc bought 2,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 374,203 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.66 million, up from 371,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $296.85. About 647,759 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 41,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149,000, down from 51,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 2.79 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 8,073 shares to 13,799 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 197,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Investment Technologies Incorporated holds 4,800 shares. World Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Comerica Comml Bank has 182,928 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% stake. 11,304 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Mraz Amerine Assocs, a California-based fund reported 35,125 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Federated Pa has 397,510 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 71,709 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Whittier has 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. 62,517 are held by Ameritas Invest Prns. 2.70 million are held by Ameriprise Finance. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4.75% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 39,980 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Stephens Ar holds 9,284 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.11% stake. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 100 shares. 2,201 are held by Opus Point Management Ltd Liability. Horizon Invs Limited Co accumulated 502 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7,170 shares. Captrust invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Landscape Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.08% or 1,958 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited owns 1,800 shares. Mackenzie reported 6,812 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1,262 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 1.42M shares to 49,950 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 397,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.