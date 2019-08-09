Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Position; Fiduciary Management Decreased Oracle Corp. (ORCL) Holding by $74.53 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 29.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 170,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 412,265 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.78 million, down from 582,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 2.76 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (ORCL) by 20.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.48 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.36 million, down from 6.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 3.65 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.