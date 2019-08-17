Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Great Lakes Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.03 Million; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.35 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 39.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 16,099 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 26,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 11/05/2018 – Lilly to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 08/03/2018 – Next Generation Biologics, Janssen’s Tremfya, Eli Lilly’s Taltz, and Novartis’ Cosentyx, Raising the Bar in Psoriasis; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at AACR

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 73,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 444,303 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 517,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 3.69 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Point72 Asset L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 184,700 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.03% or 57,522 shares. Amer Inc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 167,584 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 1,979 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 297,362 shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Virtu Ltd has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 10,651 shares. Hap Trading accumulated 0.04% or 30,158 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.07% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Syntal Cap Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 21,242 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 127,558 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parnassus Fund Mid Cap Inst by 26,059 shares to 287,570 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 70,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,779 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Patterson-UTI Energy Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7% – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,832 shares to 6,520 shares, valued at $955,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 32,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple devices + mobile apps show potential to screen for Alzheimer’s – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Eli Lilly and Company’s (NYSE:LLY) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: Pipeline/Regulatory Updates From JNJ, LLY, AZN, RHHBY – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly subpoenaed over insulin pricing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.