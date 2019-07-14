Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder G-F-W Energy X LP Decreased Stake; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Boosted Position in America’s Car (CRMT) by $359,905 as Share Value Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in America’s Car (CRMT) by 131% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,974 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 3,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in America’s Car for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 73,646 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.83 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa has 0.02% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 166,900 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5.83M shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.97M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Asset Management reported 48,800 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 18,848 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Van Eck Assoc has 0.36% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tygh Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.32% or 128,818 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Sei Investments has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 88,842 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 57,522 shares. Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated owns 730,491 shares. Citigroup accumulated 161,029 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

