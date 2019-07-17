Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $554,400; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Raised Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Stake by $7.12 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 40,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,434 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, up from 51,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.88. About 954,408 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 19/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$1000 FROM C$950

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 27.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 39,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 142,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 4.92M shares traded or 22.54% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase&Company (NYSE:JPM) by 28,980 shares to 412,614 shares, valued at $41.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,666 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap owns 51,487 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 13,309 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.07% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 17,023 were accumulated by Addison Capital. Synovus holds 0.06% or 19,677 shares in its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 29,017 were reported by Cetera Limited Company. Pggm Invs reported 107,211 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First National Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,371 shares. 5,543 were accumulated by Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.08% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 9,262 shares. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc reported 45,181 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based First Natl has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sandy Spring Financial Bank invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.