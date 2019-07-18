Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Market Value Declined While Ruffer Llp Trimmed Stake; Folketrygdfondet Increases Holding in Ericsson (ERIC)

Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet bought 990,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.29 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.60M, up from 4.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 18.28 million shares traded or 187.66% up from the average. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 19.17% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500.

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 73.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, down from 204,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.64. About 1.93M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A COMMITTED SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT PERMITS BORROWINGS OF UP TO $600 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING

Folketrygdfondet, which manages about $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 480,000 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $274.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 592,312 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).