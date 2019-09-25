Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Holder Mackay Shields Has Decreased Holding; As Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bank Of America Has Trimmed Its Position

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 173,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 238,831 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 412,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.03. About 4.48 million shares traded or 7.26% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 16,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 688,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.43M, down from 704,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $157.28. About 261,609 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER SEES 2Q REV. $135M TO $141M, EST. $136.9M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 1.37% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $32.00 million for 53.14 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 16,427 shares to 366,695 shares, valued at $28.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 8.93 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold MPWR shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 41.00 million shares or 2.01% more from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc invested in 43,089 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De owns 688,092 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 37,169 shares. Agf Inc accumulated 11,153 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). West Oak holds 100 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Voya Invest Ltd holds 24,648 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 25,500 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 25,374 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 33 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 8 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 7,842 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 1.11% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 99,736 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Syntal Cap Prns Lc has 0.05% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Federated Inc Pa invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tygh Management owns 0.44% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 227,068 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Convergence Prtn Lc stated it has 14,310 shares. Ranger Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 2,600 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 64,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hsbc Public Limited holds 102,777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Illinois-based Castleark Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 613,137 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 292,259 shares.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xperi Corp by 101,099 shares to 162,474 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Mark Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:CORE) by 64,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,435 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectrus Inc.